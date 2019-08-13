Hereford v AFC Telford preview: Bucks to face managerless Bulls

The Bulls parted ways with Richards with immediate effect yesterday, after they fell to a 3-1 defeat to King’s Lynn Town at the weekend.

Cowan, though, said: “I don’t want to comment on that as it’s none of my business.

“What we’re concerned about is what we do and, from our perspective, our approach to the game does not change.

“We’re preparing for it as we would do with any other game.”

Cowan is looking to pick up a first away win of the National League North season at Edgar Street.

They go into it having drawn 0-0 with Gateshead at the New Bucks Head – a game Cowan thinks they should have won – on Saturday.

“We should’ve got three points from it,” he said.

“It was a really convincing, dominant second-half performance, and we could have won by numerous goals, but there were a lot of positives to take out of it.”

Advertising

One of the positives for Cowan is that he has plenty of options at his disposal after his charges came through the Gateshead clash unscathed. A lot of his squad took part in a recovery session yesterday.

Hereford, meanwhile, have placed Tim Harris in caretaker charge.

Bulls chairman Andrew Graham said: “We never envisaged making a change this quickly, and this is not a decision we have taken lightly. It has been a really tough call.”

Telford likely line-up (4-3-3): Addai; White, Sutton (c), Streete, Morley; Walker, Deeney, McQuilkin; Lait, Williams, Knights. Subs: Tharme, Royle, Cowans, Dinanga, Brown.

Prediction: Away win.