Mixed fortunes for ladies sides

Last year’s beaten finalists Shropshire secured yet another semi-final appearance with victory by 65 shots overall against Wales that meant they finished top of qualifying group three.

But Sunday afternoon was tough to take for North Shropshire as they lost both home and away against North Derbyshire to end up bottom of section three – a far cry from last year’s fine run to the knockout stages.

“Well done Shropshire Ladies - great result again, both home and away,” was captain Louise Cotton’s reaction to Shropshire’s success over the Welsh.

One of their banker greens at Newport produced a 73 chalk margin with 10 winners, a strong middle four show led by Natalie Connor (21-9), Helen Clee (21-9) and Marg Fray (21-10) being the key.

And away at Esclusham a stunning 21-8 card from Sian Skelton in the first four was the perfect platform in a very tight match that helped keep the deficit down to just eight.

North Shropshire battled bravely away at King George in Staveley, Olive Pass the best of their four winners with 21-9 - but the home team struggled badly.

They too had just four winners on the small green at Bridgewater in Whitchurch where a 21-5 win from Sue Mottershead was one of the few bright spots.