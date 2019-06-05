Shropshire trainer Mark Brisbourne ‘overwhelmed’ by support as he sends out last runners

The Great Ness handler sent out his final two horses at Wolverhampton on Monday night. And while he was out of luck, with neither horse troubling the judge, he said he had been left humbled by how much support he had received.

And daughter and assistant trainer Becky had good news – that she has managed to secure a new job at Kevin Frost’s yard in Newcastle-under-Lyme.

The Brisbournes were given notice to vacate their Ness Strange stables by owner the Earl of Bradford, who plans to turn it into housing.

Becky said: “It has been totally amazing the support we have had and it has left me and Dad overwhelmed.

“We have been humbled by the amount of calls, text, emails and visits we have had from friends old and new.

“Monday was one of the most emotional and overwhelming nights of my life. Dad said the same.

“We have had more support than we have expected. It is so lovely to have people behind us and showing support.

“I am taking the horses to Kevin Frost’s yard where they have all gone and I have managed to get a job.”

Mark, 62, started training in 1991 and sent out his first of 560 winners the following year.

He said he has had years to look for alternative premises since the owners of Ness Strange Farm told him they planned to have the barns converted. He said he had initially been optimistic of finding somewhere to relocate to but as time wore on he began to lose hope.

“I just wish I had somewhere else to go to but I have looked for alternatives around our whole area and there are just no alternatives,” said Mr Brisbourne.

“And I am a Shropshire lad – I didn’t want to go elsewhere.”

Despite his best efforts he has been unable to find somewhere suitable.