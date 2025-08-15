West Brom 'will need' Josh Maja after striker's encouraging return - boss

Last season's top goalscorer Maja, 26, has been sidelined since the beginning of January due to a stress injury in his leg which required an operation.

After a pre-season schedule of training with his senior colleagues, Maja returned to play the final 15 minutes of Tuesday night's EFL Cup first round penalty shootout defeat to Derby.

There was an optimism at the club Maja could become available for the new campaign and, with useful cup minutes under his belt, the striker is pushing for more action at ambitious Wrexham on Saturday lunchtime.

"It's been a long time, he had a big injury, a long time out," said Albion head coach Mason after Maja's cameo.