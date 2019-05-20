Injured Tom Brennan on sidelines for Cradley Heathens

The 17-year-old suffered a broken leg in three places following a crash whilst in Championship action with Eastbourne on Saturday.

Club bosses are assessing their options going forward but are forced to operate the rider replacement facility for Monmore’s fixture.

And while the Anchor Logistics Heathens hold an eight-point lead from the first leg, team boss Will Pottinger is taking nothing for granted.

“Obviously losing Tom is a massive blow to us but now it’s down to the rest of the team to dig deep and get us through to the Semi-Finals,” he said.

“Whilst we might have a good lead, we can’t afford to be complacent and we must look to get off to a solid start and make sure that we get the tie secured on aggregate ASAP.

“The Isle of Wight have got Georgie Wood and Ben Morley leading their team and we know that both of them can win plenty of races at this level of speedway.

“Advancing into the next round of the cup would be welcome for everybody involved within the club as it would be another couple of matches for the riders and fans.”

A reminder that season tickets are NOT valid for tonight - but there is a £5 reduction on admission for 2019 Heathens season ticket holders.