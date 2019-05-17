Shifnal looking to fill Leach void

Heartened by last week’s nine-wicket win over Kenilworth Wardens at their London Road base, Parton’s side will be without Worcestershire skipper Joe Leach who has gone back to his county.

“Kidderminster are a good side,” said Parton. “It’s a nice pitch and outfield.

“It’s a good place to go and a good cricket wicket – but particularly good for batting. They have some good players who have been scoring runs.

“It will be a bit of a challenge, especially without Joe. It’s been a bonus having him for as many games as we have. We’ve had him playing for four games – we expected two at the best.

“It was great to have him back in the side as well. It’s quite a big thing having a county captain come to play for you.”

Pat Jacobs steps up from the seconds to replace Leach ,while Parton expects Josh Anders to keep his place.

Last Saturday against Kenilworth, Leach continued his recovery from a long-term stress fracture and returned fine figures of 4-15 from seven overs as the visitors were shot out for 65.

At the other end, Mike Barnard completed his 10-over spell with 3-39 before the innings was finished off by Sam Ellis who took the final two wickets with the only two balls that he delivered.

Leach (42 not out) then took advantage of a shell-shocked Wardens attack, helped by an unbeaten 17 from Rob Foster after the wicket of Will Parton had fallen with the total on five.

Shrewsbury reached their target in the 14th over to record a second success of the season.

Skipper Parton added: “Joe and Mike ran through the top order with Ellis and George Garrett mopping up the rest. We were all done by 3pm.”

n Shrewsbury progressed in the National Knockout with a hard-fought two wicket win over Wombourne on Sunday. They edged home after dismissing the visitors for 111.

Shifnal go to Walsall with skipper Chris Murrall admitting his side are more relaxed after back-to-back wins.

The Priorslee Road side were promoted last season and started this term with successive defeats.

But Shifnal beat Kenilworth Wardens to get up and running and defeated Kidderminster last weekend.

“I think getting that first win was massive,” admitted Murrall.

“We made harder work of a run chase against Wardens than we needed to and there were a few nerves.

“But I think were a lot more relaxed and positive last week and feeling like we belonged in the league.

“I know we will be facing good players and good sides each week but we will always go in believing we can win.”

Jack Edwards and Ismail Anwar return to the side for the unavailable Tom Collins and injured Shane Setia.