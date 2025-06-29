Shropshire suffer double defeat in Twenty20 finale

Northumberland prevailed by 80 runs in the first game earlier in the day, before condemning Shropshire to another defeat by six wickets in the later contest.

That means Shropshire finish bottom of Group One after winning just once and losing seven of their T20 Cup fixtures this season.

Shropshire had beaten Northumberland earlier this month when they met in the NCCA Trophy quarter-final at Shifnal, but there was to be no repeat of that feat.

In the early game, Northumberland opened with the bat and raced into the driving seat, with Alasdair Appleby hitting 75 runs from 52 balls, before Harry Crawshaw weighed in with another 51 (not out).

The hosts finished the first innings on 204/3 and made easy work of sealing the win by bowling Shropshire out for 124 inside 17.2 overs.

Charlie Home high-scored with 33 for Shropshire but Northumberland emerged victorious with Joseph Stuart and Callum Fletcher taking four wickets apiece.

Shropshire struggled to muster a strong response in the second game, finishing the first innings with just 105/8.

Joe Stanley was the standout on the bat with 28, but Northumberland needed just 13.4 overs to complete the double over Shropshire.

John Oswell hit an unbeaten 46 (not out) from 37 balls and Haydon Mustard helped edge Northumberland to victory with a further 31.

Will Jenkins took three wickets for Shropshire but they ultimately fell to another defeat after Northumberland finished the second innings with 106/4.