Cricket Round-Up: Wins all round for Shrewsbury, Worfield and Shifnal

Berkswell opened with the bat and stormed into a strong position courtesy of a sensational 171 runs from 116 balls by Amrit Basra.

However, Neil Dexter was the next highest scorer on just 19 as Berkswell failed to replicate the impeccable standards set by Basra.

Instead, Lewis Evans took four wickets and Peter Clark collected another two himself, as Shrewsbury eventually bowled their visitors all out for 257.

Dustin Melton, Harry Darley and Sam Whitney took the remaining wickets for Shrewsbury.

The hosts produced a rousing response with George Hargrave high-scoring with 59 and Peter Clark weighing in with 52. Llyr Thomas also added 47 and Seb Scott chipped in with 24 to help Shrewsbury finish the second innings with a victorious 258/6.

In Division Two, Worfield moved into fifth spot after beating Dorridge at home by four wickets at Davenport Park.

Batting first, Edward Thompson hit an unbeaten 93 from 99 balls for Dorridge, with Daniyal Khan also helping himself to 36.

Daanyaal Mahmood and Luke Horgan struck 22 apiece but Worfield eventually bowled them all out for 255, with Rishin Patabedige taking five wickets.

Arfan Khan and Shakrukh Khan also took two wickets apiece, with Ravan Chahal collecting the final remaining wicket.

Patabedige continued his impressive form in the second innings with the bat, scoring 86 from 88 runs as Worfield's leading scorer.

Joe Wright also hit 50, with Greg Wright (40), Ross Aucott (26) and Aman Hussain (16) keeping the scoring ticking along nicely to guide Worfield to victory with 256/5.

Adnaan Riaz took three wickets for Dorridge, with Mahmood and Perry Derrick collecting one apiece.

Meanwhile, Shifnal climbed 40 points clear of the relegation zone after winning by 47 runs at West Bromwich Dartmouth.

Shifnal sit in ninth-place but trail Old Hill and Leamington, who both sit directly above them, by just four and seven points respectively.

The Shropshire side opened with the bat and were helped in large part by the excellent form of both Charlie Home and Rahul Kaushal.

Home hit 106 from 130 balls and Rahul Kaushal fell just short of a century with 94 from 101 during the first innings.

Elsewhere, Oliver Parton (31), Ben Lees (26) and Harry Parton (12 not out) guided Shifnal into a commanding position at 275/4.

West Bromwich threatened to forge a fightback, especially through the batting duo of Ateeq Javid and Shayaan Tahir.

Javi high-scored with 71 from 84 balls and Tahir hit 66 from 68 to help haul West Bromwich back into the contest.

Home, who had played a starring role on the bat, did so again with a strong bowling performance which heralded three wickets.

Alex Renton, Alex Riley and Jack Edwards also took two wickets apiece to bowl West Bromwich all out for 228 inside 51 overs.