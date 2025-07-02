Jack Home stars in England under-19 victory over India

The young fast bowler took 3-63 from his nine overs as the Three Lions bowled out the visitors for 290.

Home proved too quick for Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who was caught at third man after a quickfire 45 off 34 balls.

Vihaan Malhotra was the next batter to fall to Home as a short ball got big on the left-hander and he skied it into the air - he was one short of his half century.

Home’s third and final wicket of the day was Ravi Kumar, he too was caught after a shorter ball got big on him.

Surrey seamer Alex French took 4-71, while Leicestershire’s Alex Green claimed three wickets as India were bowled out inside exactly 49 overs.

In the reply, England lost opener Ben Dawkins early, caught behind when he flashed outside off-stump against Yudhajit Guha, while Ben Mayes hit a speedy 27 before cutting Ambrish straight to point.

Somerset batter and England captain Thomas Rew scored a sensational 131 to break the record for the fastest century for England under-19s and propel his country to a dramatic one-wicket win.

With the bat, Home could only manage three runs before he was cleaned bowled.

The young paceman signed a three-year deal with the Pears at the back end of last season after he burst onto the scene. He made his T20 Blast debut at New Road in July.

He also played in five One-Day Cup matches for the Pears, taking 16 wickets.