Oswestry expect new-boy Larry to shine

The Sri Lankan professional made his debut for the club in last week’s Premier Division Two defeat at Bridgnorth last Saturday.

The highly-rated 22-year-old all-rounder was thrown straight into the action after arriving in England the night before. He made a duck but showed promise with the ball, finishing with 1-30 off 6.4 overs.

“We just wanted to get him involved and there was no pressure on him to perform,” said Suter.

“With the ball in hand I thought he bowled with a bit of zip and when conditions suit him he will be a dangerous player.

“He had (Bridgnorth skipper) Sam Whitney lbw with a no ball. Sam finished on 69 not out so that was a key moment.

“He was suffering a bit with a calf injury but I think that was just stiffness and tiredness after the flight so we took him off as a precaution.

“He will be fine for Saturday and after a week to bed in I’m sure he will feel the benefit of that.”

Key bowler Roman Walker is missing as he plays for Glamorgan’s second XI, for whom he claimed 6-66 against Gloucestershire on Wednesday.

Sam Davies and Connor Davies are also missing but Chris Castle, Johnny Davies and Ian Davies come in.

Bridgnorth skipper Whitney has declared himself fit for his side’s home clash with Halesowen.

Whitney was struck on the foot by a delivery from Samarakoon last Saturday. But X-rays have shown there was no serious damage and Whitney said: “It’s a bit sore but I’m good to go.”

Ben Lees replaces Gaz Mumford, unavailable due to work, in the only change.

“Ben has shown a lot of promise early season in the nets and had game time at Worcester,” added Whitney.