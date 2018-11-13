Grace Garbett for Great Britain

They ended the four-team competition with a victory as they beat Spain Under-18 Women 3-0 in Sosnowiec.

Ella Howard secured a 27-shot shutout after being named as starting netminder while Chloe Riley captained the side, with 15-year-old Telford Tigers player Garbett and Amy Robery as alternate captains.

Audrey Wood’s goal gave GB a first-period lead and there were no goals in the second session.

Riley and Kiana Tait scored in the third period to seal a comprehensive victory.

Head coach Cheryl Smith, said: “The girls were fantastic and they fully deserve this win.

“It has been a great few days here in Poland and there are so many positives to take from the tournament.

“For many, it was the first time they had played at this level but they were not daunted by it.

“This is a great group of girls and it has been fantastic preparation for January’s World Championship in Dumfries.

“The coaching staff were so impressed with how they responded and worked together, so there are many reasons to be optimistic.”

Great Britain had lost their first two matches, going down 2-1 to Hungary and 3-2 to Poland.