Super podium for Liam Holohan

Around 400 riders took part in the 800km event, in the south of France, which also included a 20,000 metre climb.

The former pro rider, who now turns out for Rhino Velo Race Team, crossed the finish line of the 2018 Haute Route Alps event in the picturesque Promenade des Anglais in Nice. The result saw Holohan, 30, finish as fastest Brit.

The Bicton Heath rider finished just behind winner Italian Carlo Fino and Australian runner-up Tristan Cardew. He led after two stages but dropped back before a late surge brought a podium finish.

Fellow Rhino Velo riders Matthew Davies, 35, of Minsterley, and Shrewsbury brothers Chris Pook, 35, and Tom Pook, 31, all secured top 25 finishes.

Tom achieved a superb 13th while brother Chris was 25th. Davies was riding well within the top 10 but an unfortunate crash in stage six put him out of the event.

“It was an arduous week of riding and took many months of hard training and careful eating to get in to the right condition to compete for the win,” said Holohan.

“I won the first two stages and held the leaders jersey, but had a bad day on stage three with some stomach issues and slipped down to fourth, five minutes behind the leader. I spent the next four stages clawing my way back, but in the end had to settle for third overall.

“The winner, Carlo Fino, was particularly strong at high altitude on the Bonette, Galibier and Izoard and proved to be a worthy opponent who thoroughly deserved the overall win.”