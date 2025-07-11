'We want him to make an impact as quickly as possible' - Ryan Mason on West Brom absentees

BHP Design - Express & Star sponsor of the West Brom pre-season camp in Austria

Striker Heggebo, 23, sealed his £4.7million move to The Hawthorns this week and joined his team-mates at their training base in Austria.

He has trained in full since Tuesday but was not risked in Friday's tussle against Ukraine champions Kyiv, where Mason's troops claimed a creditable draw. For Heggebo's old club FK Brann in Norway it is the middle of the season.

Heggebo was one of a handful of Baggies players who did not feature in the friendly. He was joined on the sidelines by Josh Maja, Josh Griffiths, Jed Wallace, Kyle Bartley and the suspended Jayson Molumby as Albion drew 1-1.

"He's had a really good training week, he's had three days on the bounce," Mason said.

"It's a new stimulus, we've worked him hard in our training. It's a long season and we want him to make an impact as quickly as possible.