Lewis Cox's Austria tour diary with West Brom - day four

Those who know me know I love stadiums, especially quirky ones. In this job visiting football grounds is an occupational hazard, but I do like to take a 'busman's holiday' to visit places when I have free time. I'm a little bit of a ground-hopping anorak.

So I did a bit of research on the Bad Tatzmannsdorf Fussball Arena - home of Sportsclub Bad Tatzmannsdorf, who incidentally play fifth-tier Austrian football. Perfect.

Do not worry, they do not get much of a crowd. There is very little crowd to bring, as those reading my extracts this week would know. The same research showed me the town's 2023 census had the population at about 1,600!

I've reported from my fair share of non-league grounds over the years so, ahem, unequipped press boxes are fine by me. Here we had a standing bench to at least balance the laptop.

Power was too much to ask for, sadly. But surprisingly the Wifi was excellent.

