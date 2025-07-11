What West Brom boss Ryan Mason felt was 'most important' after 1-1 Dynamo Kyiv draw

BHP Design - Express & Star sponsor of the West Brom pre-season camp in Austria

The Baggies matched the Ukrainian champions at their Bad Tatzmannsdorf base on the final full day of the seven-day camp in Burgenland.

Summer signing Nat Phillips rose to power in a header 10 minutes after the break to hand Mason's men the lead before Kyiv struck back 14 minutes from time after a raft of changes.

Mason's training drills have been based around using possession promptly with impetus and repeating patterns of play with width to build attacks. It was noticeable in some of the best Baggies moves against Dynamo.

Mason said: "It was good, a good work out, a really good game. They are good opposition. They caused us some problems, we caused them some problems.

"It was a well-matched game. The boys played well. Most importantly we saw some of the growth from the last week from some of the stuff we've done on the training pitch. It was nice to see that put into action in a game.

"From a physical point-of-view it's been a tough week. So to go into a game like that under fatigue is really good and healthy for us, to play under that kind of stress. It was a positive outcome.

Albion's pre-season tour coverage is in association with BHP Design

"It's a process. We're still laying foundations to grow. The lads have been excellent, took everything on board and are trying to put into practice. It's all I can ask from individuals and as a team.

"It's exciting. We know we've got to continue to work and grow and we're keen to do so."

Mason and his coaching staff have drilled the Baggies squad of 31 with double-sessions each day, though the variety has allowed players to train with activities such as boxing and swimming.

It was just the second friendly of the summer for the new head coach, following a 2-0 win over Port Vale at their Walsall base. Albion head home from Vienna on Saturday and are in next in action away against Steve Bruce's Blackpool on Saturday week.