Golden Freya adds to tally

The Ellesmere Titans member shone for Team England at the Commonwealth Games in Australia back in April. The 17-year-old won two bronze medals on the Gold Coast.

Now she has added to her medal haul in Finland by winning the 100m freestyle at the European Junior Swimming Championships.

The teenager clocked a time of 54.65 seconds to clinch the title ahead of Russia’s Elizaveta Klevanovich (55.31) and Turkey’s Selen Ozbilen (55.69).

Anderson’s success took Team England’s gold total to two in Helsinki. Tatiana Belonogoff, from Guildford, held off competition from Germany’s Anna Ellendt and Slovakian Tina Celik to take the gold in the 50m breaststroke.