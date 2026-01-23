Harry Styles ‘honoured’ to team up with Shania Twain for new tour

Former One Direction star Harry Styles has described bringing Shania Twain on board as a special guest for his upcoming tour as a “full circle” moment.

On Thursday, the 31-year-old singer announced his first tour in three years – titled Together, Together – which will see him play at London’s Wembley Stadium for six nights this summer.

He revealed his global tour – which will see him play in major cities including London, Amsterdam, New York, Sao Paulo, Mexico City, Melbourne and Sydney, beginning in May this year – in a post on Instagram.

Styles shared posters for the upcoming tour on social media with images of people kissing, and wrote: “Together, Together. 2026.”

The star also announced a series of special guests, including Man! I Feel Like A Woman singer Twain, DJ Jamie XX, rising electroclash duo Fcukers, Swedish singer-songwriter Robyn and Blue Lights singer Jorja Smith.

Speaking to The Scott Mills Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2, Styles said Twain’s songs played a major part in his early musical upbringing.

He told the programme: “I mean I’m honoured and like very amazed that she’s coming with us.

“She’s someone who musically has been in my life for a really long time.

“I remember some of my earliest memories of learning songs and singing in the car with my mum listening to Shania Twain, so for me it’s like very full circle.”

Following the announcement, Twain posted on Instagram: “Let’s go London. All I’ve got is good memories of summer in the UK. From Party In The Park in the 90s to more recent adventures at Glastonbury and BST (British Summer Time) Hyde Park.

“For as long as I can remember I’ve had major UK specific items on my bucket list and I’m ticking them off one by one… can’t believe at 60, I tick a really big one off – playing Wembley Stadium, and with someone I love and admire so much, @harrystyles.

“Londoners sign me up for Wimbledon viewing, Pimm’s o’ clock, horse riding, sunny days and long summer evenings with friends. Cheers.”

The singer’s first single in almost four years, titled Aperture, was released at midnight.

Styles said the song represented a “mission statement” for his upcoming fourth studio album – Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally – which is due for release on March 6.

The 31-year-old singer revealed his latest global tour would be kicking off in May this year (Ian West/PA)

“I think the song was the last song that was made for the album. So it kind of ended up being this really perfect mission statement of what a lot of the album was about,” he said.

“The opening and kind of allowing for more things and in turn allowing for more like positive things to come into your life, was a lot about what this song and this album as a whole was about for me.”

He told Mills they also showed an “openness to be accepting of transitions and be accepting of flaws and your own mistakes”.

The tour, which will last seven months, will see Styles at Wembley Stadium from June 12 for six nights, as well as performing 30 shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

The Grammy award winner will also head to the Netherlands to perform in Amsterdam for six nights and take to the stage in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and Mexico City, Mexico, for two nights each.

Styles will also head to Australia for the tour, spending two nights in both Sydney and Melbourne.

Tickets for Styles’ London leg of the tour will go on a pre-sale on January 26 at 11am, before going on general sale on January 30 at 11am.

Styles’ new album will be his first since 2022, and he has kept a low profile since his Love On Tour run of gigs came to an end in 2023.

Rumours of a new album began when posters were put up around cities including New York and Manchester bearing the phrase “We Belong Together”.

Styles launched his solo career after he and fellow One Direction members Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson went on hiatus in 2016, almost a year after Zayn Malik left the group.

The Worcestershire-born star released his self-titled debut solo album in 2017, followed by Fine Line in 2019 and Harry’s House (2022) – the first and third releases reaching number one in the UK charts.

Styles has also had two UK number one singles as a solo artist with As It Was and Sign Of The Times, and won multiple Grammy and Brit awards.