Yerin Ha wows crowd in metallic dress at special Bridgerton screening

Bridgerton star Yerin Ha wowed in a metallic dress on the red carpet at the screening of the second part of the Regency romance show.

The 28-year-old Australian actress wore a shiny gold double-breasted dress, which she paired with knee-high black leather boots, at the screening at the BFI Southbank, London.

Ha, who stars in the latest series of the hit Netflix show, wore a simple make-up look, and accessorised the ensemble with dangling gold and pearl earrings.

Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha star in the latest series of Bridgerton (Lucy North/PA)

She was joined on the red carpet by her co-star Luke Thompson, who wore a duck-egg blue monochrome ensemble, paired with black patent leather shoes.

The pair star in the hit costume drama, which is based on a series of books of the same name by Julia Quinn, and follows the eight siblings of the Bridgerton family in their quest to find love.

Ha fronts the latest season of the show as Sophie Baek, the love interest for the second-eldest son of the Bridgerton clan, Benedict, who is played by Thompson.

The Bad Behaviour actress, who is a newcomer to the series, plays a maid who disguises herself as a member of high society to sneak into a masquerade ball, where she meets Benedict.

Alison Hammond attended the screening on Tuesday (Lucy North/PA)

This Morning presenter Alison Hammond was among those also attending the special screening of series four of Bridgerton.

Hammond, 51, wore a maxi leopard-print dress, paired with tall patent leather boots, and wore her hair in loose beachy waves.

American actor and director Tom Verica also attended the screening and wore a navy bomber jacket over a pink shirt and a colourful plaid tie, paired with burgundy trousers.

Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell was also present, wearing a simple all-black ensemble accessorised with layers of chunky gold necklaces.

The second part of series four of Bridgerton will be available to watch on Netflix from February 26.