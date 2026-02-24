Joseph Fiennes hails working with nephew Hero Fiennes Tiffin as ‘great present’

Joseph Fiennes has said working with his nephew Hero Fiennes Tiffin for their upcoming TV series was “a real present”, describing him as a “wonderful leading man with such talent”.

Fiennes Tiffin, 28, stars as the titular character in upcoming Prime Video series Young Sherlock, based on the novels by Andrew Lane, which follows the origin story of the fictional detective.

Fiennes, 55, features in the series as his nephew’s on-screen father, Silas Holmes, and the pair have both said they enjoyed working alongside each other.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin stars in the series alongside his uncle (Ian West/PA)

Speaking to the Press Association ahead of the world premiere of the action-packed sleuth series, Fiennes said: “I was a bit nervous that they just wanted me in because I am a family member.

“But actually, I was really drawn to the complexity of my character.”

He continued: “To work with a family member that you’ve held in your arms as a baby – and to see him grow into a great, wonderful leading man with such energy, such talent, and actually off-camera, such grace… for me, it was a real present to work with him.”

Meanwhile, Fiennes Tiffin told PA he “loved” working with his uncle, adding: “I’ve always wanted to work with Joe in the right capacity.

“I feel like, after having opportunities to work on my acting chops, I’m glad I’m doing it now with a little bit more experience behind me.

“It was a privilege. He’s not just uncle Joe, but he’s a sensational actor I’ve always looked up to.”

(Left to right) Max Irons, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Zine Tseng, Donal Finn, Joseph Fiennes and Guy Ritchie (Ian West/PA)

Fiennes describes his character as an “interesting guy” and described his relationship with protagonist Sherlock Holmes as “unique”.

The actor opted for a casual look for the premiere and wore a dark brown suede jacket over a white shirt, paired with grey trousers and brown boots.

Fiennes Tiffin went for a classic look and wore a beige suit over a white shirt with a red striped tie, at the event at Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre, London.

The actor, known for starring in romantic film series After, said he is a fan of the Sherlock Holmes franchise and “appreciates the pressure” of taking on such a famous role.

Donal Finn (left) and Hero Fiennes Tiffin star in Young Sherlock (Ian West/PA)

He said: “I’d be ready to wag my finger at anyone who doesn’t do (the role) right.

“But when you’re doing it with this team – led by Guy Ritchie – you feel like you’re in good hands.”

He continued: “There’s a number of iconic lines, and I think one of my favourites I got to say quite early on.

“Saying stuff like ‘the game’s afoot’ doesn’t get old.”

Author Conan Doyle created the eccentric detective Sherlock Holmes in the late 19th century, and his best-selling book series has since been adapted into many different forms, including the popular BBC TV series titled Sherlock.

Young Sherlock, based on Lane’s best-selling book series of the same name, will follow the crime-solving sleuth, played by Fiennes Tiffin, at 19 years old and solving his first case during his days at Oxford University.

Filmmaker Ritchie has executive produced and directed the series, which also stars Irish actor Donal Finn, Taiwanese actress Zine Tseng and Max Irons.