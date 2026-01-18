Presenter Piers Morgan in hospital after tripping on a step in London hotel

TV presenter and journalist Piers Morgan has been taken to hospital after he tripped on “a small step” in a London hotel restaurant.

The 60-year-old, who hosts his Piers Morgan Uncensored show on YouTube, said he had fractured his femur in the incident and had to have a hip replacement.

In a post on X, Morgan said he is recovering in hospital and was on crutches for six weeks.

He added: “New year off to a cracking start, I blame (US) president (Donald) Trump.”

In October last year, the TV presenter indicated that he would be interested in becoming prime minister

In an interview with Saga Magazine last year, Morgan said: “There has been talk about ‘PM for PM’, Piers Morgan for prime minister, why not?

“Right now, there are a lot of people in this country who feel betrayed by successive governments, whether it’s over the NHS, stopping the boats or the state of the roads.

“What would be in my manifesto?

“A 1% tax on income that would go straight to the NHS, and taking a leaf out of (US president Donald) Trump’s book, I would call (French) president (Emmanuel) Macron and tell him that unless he did something about the boats, we would tax French imports by 1,000%.

“It’s time to get tough.”

Morgan began his career in journalism at The Sun in the late 1980s, and went on to become editor of the News Of The World and Mirror, before moving into broadcasting, hosting shows such as Piers Morgan’s Life Stories and Good Morning Britain.

He has also served as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent.

His Uncensored YouTube channel is also shown on 5 in the form of a 90-minute highlights package, following a partnership announced in September last year.