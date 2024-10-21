Trump makes more claims about Fema as he surveys storm damage in North Carolina

Surveying storm damage in North Carolina, former president Donald Trump blasted federal emergency responders whose work has been hit by armed harassment and a deluge of misinformation.

But he said he was not concerned that the aftermath of Hurricane Helene would affect election results in the battleground state.

Mr Trump was asked whether it was helpful to criticise hurricane relief workers after the Federal Emergency Management Agency recently paused its work in the area because of reports they could be targeted by militia.

He responded by again attacking the agency and repeating the falsehood that the response was hampered because Fema spent its budget helping people who crossed the border illegally.

That claim was debunked weeks ago by US Rep Chuck Edwards, who stood behind Mr Trump as he spoke.

“Well, I think you have to let people know how they’re doing,” Mr Trump told reporters outside Asheville.

“If they were doing a great job, I think we should say that too because I think they should be rewarded … If they’re doing a poor job, we’re supposed to not say it?”

Despite extensive damage across western North Carolina, Mr Trump said he saw no reason for the storm to cast doubt on the North Carolina election results.

“No, I think in a way, it’s the opposite,” Mr Trump said. “I mean, we’re so impressed, and I think they have a pretty good system here.”

Mr Trump’s campaign and that of his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, are ramping up their activity in North Carolina again after the storm.

Mr Trump had three stops in the state scheduled for Monday. Former president Bill Clinton appeared last week with Harris’ running mate, Tim Walz, and followed with several visits in eastern North Carolina.

With 15 days until Election Day, North Carolina is critical to the Electoral College maths that will decide whether Mr Trump gets a White House encore or Ms Harris hands him a second defeat and, in the process, makes history as the first woman, second black person and first person of South Asian descent to reach the Oval Office.

North Carolina is expected to cast as many as 5.5 million ballots, with more than one million votes already cast since the start of early voting last Thursday.

Ms Harris on Monday targeted suburban Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin — holding a series of conversations with Republican Liz Cheney moderated by Republican strategist Sarah Longwell, publisher of the Bulwark conservative commentary site, and conservative radio host Charlie Sykes.