South Korea’s ousted president Yoon apologises to public

South Korea’s recently ousted president has apologised for failing to live up to the public’s expectations.

South Korea’s Constitutional Court removed impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol from office on Friday, ending his tumultuous presidency and setting up an election to find a new leader.

Mr Yoon said in a statement issued via his defence team that he feels great regret for failing to live up to public expectations.

“It has been a great honor to be able to work for the Republic of Korea,” he said.

Mr Yoon added that he will pray for the country and its people.

It came four months after he threw South Korean politics into turmoil with an ill-fated declaration of martial law.

Moon Hyung-bae, center, acting chief justice of South Korea’s Constitutional Court, speaks during the final ruling of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment (Kim Min-Hee/Kyodo News via AP)

The unanimous verdict capped a dramatic fall for Mr Yoon, a former star prosecutor who went from political novice to president in 2022, just a year after he entered politics.

Mr Yoon’s ruling People Power Party said it would accept the decision, but one of Mr Yoon’s lawyers, Yoon Kap-keun, called the ruling “completely incomprehensible” and a “pure political decision”.

In a nationally televised verdict, the court’s acting chief Moon Hyung-bae said the eight-member bench upheld Mr Yoon’s impeachment because his martial law decree seriously violated the constitution and other laws.

“The defendant not only declared martial law, but also violated the constitution and laws by mobilising military and police forces to obstruct the exercise of legislative authority,” Mr Moon said.

“Ultimately, the declaration of martial law in this case violated the substantive requirements for emergency martial law.

“Given the grave negative impact on constitutional order and the significant ripple effects of the defendant’s violations, we find that the benefits of upholding the constitution by removing the defendant from office far outweigh the national losses from the removal of a president.”

Supporters of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol react after hearing the Constitutional Court’s verdict removing him from office during a rally in his support (AP/Ahn Young-joon)

Prime minister Han Duck-soo, the country’s acting leader, in a televised speech vowed to ensure “there are no gaps in national security and diplomacy” and maintain public safety and order.

“Respecting the will of our sovereign people, I will do my utmost to manage the next presidential election in accordance with the constitution and the law, ensuring a smooth transition to the next administration,” Mr Han said.

At an anti-Yoon rally near the old royal palace that dominates Seoul, people erupted into jubilant tears and dancing when the verdict was announced.

Many experts say Mr Yoon’s supporters will likely intensify their rallies after the court’s decision, prolonging national division.

After abruptly declaring martial law on December 3, Mr Yoon sent hundreds of soldiers and police officers to the National Assembly.

He has argued that he sought to maintain order, but some senior military and police officers sent there have told hearings and investigators that Mr Yoon ordered them to drag out MPs to prevent an assembly vote on his decree.

A huge screen shows footage of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol as supporters stage a rally to oppose his impeachment in January (AP/Lee Jin-man)

Enough MPs eventually managed to get in and voted to strike down Mr Yoon’s decree unanimously.

The National Assembly voted to impeach Mr Yoon on December 14, accusing him of violating the constitution and other laws by suppressing assembly activities, attempting to detain politicians, and undermining peace across the country.

Without presidential immunity, Mr Yoon could face other criminal charges, such as abuse of power.

Mr Yoon served as prosecutor-general under his predecessor, liberal president Moon Jae-in, before joining the now-ruling party in 2021 following disputes with Mr Moon’s allies.