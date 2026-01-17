Reader opinion: 'Flags should be celebrated, not criticised' - your letters, plus a knockout archive moment with Frank Bruno

You can enjoy other pictures from the past and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.

​Let the flags fly high and proud

A recent correspondent disliked seeing our lovely flags all over the town. I love seeing them. They give a happy uplifting look to to our roads. Flags say 'look at us, we're here'. Let's enjoy our flags.

So what if they're nylon? What's wrong with that?

Major distraction and a road hazard? Really?

Plastic ties look a mess? That's grasping at straws.

Upsetting for those who find them reminiscent of a banana republic? It's not our flags doing that to the country.

Intimidated? I'm not the only one who feels intimidated, even offended, by the Pride Flag flying over council buildings without asking us, but no one's clamouring to remove them. Live and let live.

There are witness reports of many foreign people in the UK happily joining in, raising the flag. Sadly, the ones who try to stop them are middle class white people, offended on their behalf.