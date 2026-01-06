'Is America heading for its own Suez moment?' asks reader - Your Letters, and a throwback to 1963 and the winter that froze the fields

You can enjoy other pictures from the past and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.

​America facing a familiar crisis

Is America very near to a British Anthony Eden Suez Crisis of 1956 when a major international conflict sparked by Egypt's President Nasser nationalising the British-French owned Suez Canal?

The 1956 Suez Crisis marked the effective end of our British Empire as a global superpower, forcing Britain and France to withdraw from Egypt.

It shattered the illusion of us as a great power, forcing us to accept a secondary role and accelerating the end of our imperial era.

The US Treasury threatened to sell its holdings of British government bonds (sterling) if we didn't pull our forces out of Egypt, a move that would have triggered a collapse in the value of the UK's currency and devastated our financial reserves.

America today is now in a similar financial position as the UK was in 1956.Based on the latest financial market reports, the US dollar is currently in a weak position, continuing a significant downward trend from 2025 into early 2026.Donald has got some work to do in (MAGA) making American great again.

Peter Timlin, Midlands

Putin and Trump aligned in action

Putin wants to take over Ukraine. Trump wants to take over Venezuela.