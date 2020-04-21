Letter: Larger orders can mean fewer orders

The average value of an online order for delivery has gone from £90 to £220.

By my maths, that is nearly 150 per cent increase give or take. So what? You may ask.

However, assuming this means the weight has also increased exponentially, this means we can deliver to less houses, otherwise the van would be overloaded by 150 per cent – and therefore dangerous/illegal (and the driver liable, weirdly).

So the typical 18 deliveries goes down to around seven to eight deliveries.

So maybe a suggestion to customers – stop buying bottled water!

Use the tap in the kitchen, and at the same time improve your carbon footprint.

If, like I had last week, your order includes three or four totes (the plastic crates in which groceries are put) of bottled water, that means the van cannot fulfil orders to somebody else such as vulnerable, sick, elderly.

Three to four totes = one large order, or two to three small orders.

Ordering bottled water is selfish. Selfish selfish selfish.

Richard Pursehouse, Staffordshire