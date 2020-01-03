Tories do things for self interest

The working class have fallen for Mr Johnson’s charms and have been convinced to believe that somehow life will be much better living outside a different structure (the social exchange contract takes care of that).

But we know what happens when you’re in love with a charmer, it always ends in tears and you end up holding the baby.

Mr Johnson will inevitably let people down, if he does not, his class will.

This really was a second time (1945 the first) for ordinary people to get better lives, yes better lives, because this moderate manifesto was asking people to vote what after all was taken from them, gas, water, rail, other things like more workers’ rights to remove the evil bedroom tax, increase wages to £10 an hour, build more council houses, stop landlords increasing rent whenever they like.

The Labour Party’s moderate manifesto goes on and on for the benefit of the working class – but ‘no’ said the working class, this gives me a sense of deja vu.

The Cabinet will now be dominated by hardline right-wingers who do not give a damn about the very people who have put them into power, but people will soon realise a Brexit deal will not be done for their benefit, the rich will get even richer.

So this angry outburst by the working classes, voted with the Tories not for them (I can understand why, because politicians on all sides let them down), has worked in favour for the Tories, but they do things for self interest, now that’s a big mistake.

Remember, Mr Corbyn, 10 million people did vote for the Labour manifesto, we lost a football match, but the Premier League is yet to be won.

Ron Jowett, Shifnal

