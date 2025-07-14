Peter Rhodes on pantomimes, saxophones and harmless fun with a tapestry
What is the worst music to endure when you find yourself put on hold? After just enduring a long, long wait for “customer support,” I do not want to hear another saxophone. Ever.
By Peter Rhodes
Published
The truly irritating part of the “customer support” experience is the email that arrives a few minutes later with a breezy: “Tell us how we did.” Especially when they did absolutely nothing.
The Bayeux Tapestry is coming to England, on loan to the British Museum. I fear there is no doubt what sort of entertainment it will provide for the raucous Brits. According to the BBC, “debate is raging amongst historians over the number of penises included on the Bayeux Tapestry.”