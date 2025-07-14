Peter Rhodes on pantomimes, saxophones and harmless fun with a tapestry

The truly irritating part of the “customer support” experience is the email that arrives a few minutes later with a breezy: “Tell us how we did.” Especially when they did absolutely nothing.

The Bayeux Tapestry is coming to England, on loan to the British Museum. I fear there is no doubt what sort of entertainment it will provide for the raucous Brits. According to the BBC, “debate is raging amongst historians over the number of penises included on the Bayeux Tapestry.”