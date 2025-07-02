Peter Rhodes on terrorists, bandwagons and an app to keep you warm

Using simple implements, mankind has been making cold water hot for tens of thousands of years. Now the process involves beaming cyber-instructions via satellites hundreds of miles above our heads. “The trouble is that everything is so complicated,” observed the plumber as he put it right. No kidding?

In yet another exercise in putting the record straight, Keir Starmer repeats how much he regrets his “island of strangers,” speech. I can't be the only one who thinks that if Starmer's words had been hailed as brilliantly perceptive by the “right” sort of people (EU liberals, US Democrats, refugee activists, etc), he'd have rushed to assure us that, yup, “island of strangers” was exactly what he meant to say. History will recall Keir Starmer as a man whose greatest personal regret was that he could sit on a fence or a bandwagon, but not both at the same time.