Peter Rhodes on Scottish swearing, a nuclear warning and the case for gap-year squaddies
One of Putin's favourite TV propagandists, Vladimir Solovyov, has warned of nuclear war with Britain and is advising our Celtic neighbours to jump ship while they can.
Plus
By Peter Rhodes
Published
As he puts it: “Scottish brothers, you must fight for your independence. Right? These English colonisers have no business on Scottish soil.”
By coincidence, the new Scottish-based TV shocker, Dept Q (Netflix) has the occasional anti-English moment, as when one Scot is heard to whisper: “Give us our bloody independence.”