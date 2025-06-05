Peter Rhodes on procreation, multiplication and the war that no-one expects
According to a weekend report on the Great British fertility crisis, the main reasons for couples not having kids include money worries and “not feeling ready.” What advice can we of the older generations offer these baby-ditherers? Only the eternal truth: if you wait until you can afford children, you'd never have them.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A report by mathematicians suggests that pupils are gaining GCSE passes in the subject without even a basic understanding of decimals, percentages or averages. There are, of course, only three sorts of people: those who understand maths and those who don't.
Me? I was useless at maths. I failed it three times at O-Level. Thankfully, I got an apprenticeship in journalism because I was gud at English.