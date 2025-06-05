Peter Rhodes on procreation, multiplication and the war that no-one expects

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A report by mathematicians suggests that pupils are gaining GCSE passes in the subject without even a basic understanding of decimals, percentages or averages. There are, of course, only three sorts of people: those who understand maths and those who don't.

Me? I was useless at maths. I failed it three times at O-Level. Thankfully, I got an apprenticeship in journalism because I was gud at English.