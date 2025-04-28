Peter Rhodes on slow counting, mixed wards and Trump's invitation to the Palace

Consider, for example, the edict from Home Secretary Yvette Cooper that a breakdown of crimes committed by migrants must be on her desk “by the end of this year". Surely all this information is already stashed away in the memory banks of the prison service, the courts system, the probation service and the Home Office itself.

In this computer age, producing the collated figures of crime by nationality should take a couple of minutes, not eight months. So what sort of counting system are they using in Whitehall – an abacus?