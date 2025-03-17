Peter Rhodes on hawking, cold homes and making money out of death
People in the Hertfordshire village of Flamstead live in fear of a large hawk which dives at people, sometimes inflicting head wounds. You would think any bird, even a big one, would stay well away from a creature as large as a human. Not so.
By Peter Rhodes
Published
I once spent a memorable day at a falconry centre with a spaniel, two ferrets and a pair of Harris's hawks.
A photo of the event shows me and a hawk both looking intently into a spinney.
The hawk is sitting on my head which was thankfully protected by a tweed hat. As far as this fearless predator was concerned, the human's head was simply a useful perch.