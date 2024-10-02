Peter Rhodes on a TV detective, a formidable resignation letter and exposing Mohammed Fayed – years ago

Duffield's resignation letter was a corker. As a rule when politicians step down, they express their unbounded admiration of their leader, who responds with such a paean of praise for the departing member that you wonder a) why the quitter is quitting and b)why on earth the leader is letting them go.

No such fudge with the Duffield death-note. Every line drips with venom, shame and disgust, ending: “Why are you not showing even the slightest bit of embarrassment or remorse.” It may not be the Gettysburg Address but it deserves a place in history as a reminder of that key moment when the territory occupied for 14 years by Labour turned out to be not the moral high ground but a mountain of freebies.