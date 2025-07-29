Peter Rhodes on Islam, culture shock and a warning about pee in the sea

Once, in a sunny December, I crossed the causeway from Saudi Arabia to Bahrain. Talk about culture shock. Saudi felt stern and disciplined; no women were to be seen. In Bahrain, in total contrast, the hotel lobby was decorated for Christmas and in Santa's grotto champagne was served by smiling waitresses in Xmas-themed mini skirts.

I cannot imagine two more different Muslim states. I was reminded of that contrast recently when 53 per cent of Britons in a YouGov survey said Islam was not compatible with British values. It depends entirely on what you understand by British and Islamic values. Some Islamic traditions, including hospitality, education, strong family life and no-nonsense law and order, are widely admired. And if our political system were to produce something called The Muslim Party, as I suggested recently, who knows how many non-Muslims might support it?