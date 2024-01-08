Peter Rhodes on educated animals, early adopters and the fascinating lure of the bacon slicer

This time last year I was enthusing about The Traitors (BBC) which I thought was excellent. I described it as “a compulsive peek at the nastier side of human nature.” But it was a bit of a one-trick pony.

Having seen The Traitors progress from start to climax once, with its promise of “detection, backstabbing and trust,” I'm not much interested in watching the well-hyped second series. Been there, done that.