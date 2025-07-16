Peter Rhodes on droughts, water-saving and the endless screening of Flight 171
It seems every time TV news covers the Air India disaster, we are shown those shattering final few seconds as 260 souls vanish into a boiling fireball.
By Peter Rhodes
I can't believe the producers would keep showing this footage if Flight 171 had crashed at Heathrow or Gatwick, can you?
As a nation we tend to live in little tribes defined by age, class, culture and smartphones. So how would we cope if we were suddenly pitchforked into a mass crisis unlike anything we have seen since 1976?