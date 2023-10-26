Peter Rhodes on missing Wilko, coping with Covid and schools that were built to last, not crumble

Yet, as the saying goes, it is an ill wind that blows nobody any good. The hurricane of bad luck that drove Wilko off our streets seems to have swept lots of customers elsewhere. Robert Dyas was heaving.
I mooched around town, fruitlessly hunting for a rubber sink plug, a bag of assorted nuts and bolts, a pack of glossy photo paper and a couple of LED bulbs. God, I miss Wilko.
