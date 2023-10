Why is human dignity so often the first casualty of a stay in hospital? Why is there such a yawning gap between good intentions and the reality of life in a ward? For example, the NHS has strict guidelines on ensuring men and women are cared for in single-sex wards, to reduce stress and physical danger. Yet the Observer reports that NHS England has recorded more than 120,000 breaches of these guidelines in the past six years. Worse, the numbers of breaches are rising, not falling. Shameful.