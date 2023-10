Peter Rhodes on the T-word, a butchered book and how to look like a copper for £60

Bristol Crown Court heard how a gun fanatic planning a massacre bought a genuine police uniform on the online market place eBay. Surely that is impossible? Think again.

Dressed by eBay? A quick check on eBay reveals dozens of ex-police jackets and suchlike. A typical advert offers: “Genuine Police uniform, cap, shirt, trousers, security, fancy dress.” And all for £60. Can't be right, can it?