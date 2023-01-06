Peter Rhodes on mind readers, dog-sniffing and what happens if people reject our voting system?

Claudia Winkleman presents The Traitors

The blindingly simple answer is that all of us won't. Globally, about 70 million people will die in 2023. In the UK alone about 600,000 Brits will pop their clogs.

But on closer inspection, the feature is not about life and death at all. It's merely a platform for assorted celebrities to give daffy tips for a better life. (e.g. “Visit a car showroom,” - Eamonn Holmes). I was particularly struck by a celebrity chef advocating a “sniffari” by tracking your dog through the park and following wherever they sniff. Come to think of it, that could become a life-and-death event. You sniffed what . . ?

In a new survey by a think tank, 46 per cent of voters say the £100 billion HS2 should be scrapped. Our grandchildren, landed with a tax-gobbling white elephant which is unwanted, un-green and unaffordable, will assume the other 54 per cent were sleeping

Meanwhile, another polling organisation reports that so many voters are 'don't knows' that the Conservatives, despite trailing Labour by 20-plus points, might yet win the next General Election. This is hailed as good news for the Tories. Think again. I can't recall a time of such social division with so many people feeling the system is stacked against them.

At a time of such friction, with young, left-leaning families growing increasingly irritated by a system which favours the old and generally right wing, what happens if millions decide the electoral process itself is broken beyond repair and that fairness can no longer be found in the ballot box? I fear that if the people elect the Tories yet again, this country could become ungovernable.