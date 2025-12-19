As we approach the end of 2025, I want to take a moment to reflect on the past year and thank everyone across the Dyfed-Powys area for their continued support.

Together we have faced challenges, celebrated successes and continued to work towards safer, stronger communities. We welcomed Chief Constable Ifan Charles whose leadership and commitment to visible effective policing will guide us into the future.

We also launched the 2025-2029 Police and Crime Plan, setting out the priorities that will shape policing and community safety across the Dyfed-Powys area.

Your voices, shared through surveys, events and ongoing engagement have been central to this work. Looking ahead I encourage everyone to have their say in the Policing Precept survey 2026-2027.

Each year, the commissioner must decide how much funding to raise locally through the police precept - the part of your council tax that helps to pay for policing in the Dyfed-Powys area.

Around half of Dyfed-Powys Police’s budget comes from the UK Government, with the rest raised locally through council tax.

The commissioner is considering several options for how the 2026-2027 precept could be set and wants to understand how local people feel about the impact of potential changes.

Even a small increase can make a difference to keeping officers visible, responding to calls, and investing in crime prevention and technology that keeps communities safe.

The consultation will run until January 5, 2026.

All responses will help inform the commissioner’s final proposal to the Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Panel early next year.

It helps ensure your community receives the effective and efficient policing it deserves.

Your feedback helps us to understand local priorities and informs how resources are allocated to deliver policing that meets the needs of our communities. You can take part in the survey here: https://forms.office.com/e/XX2deDpL24?origin=lprLink.