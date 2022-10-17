Star comment: Tory Party antics are no good for anyone - especially the country

Jeremy Hunt is the fourth chancellor in 101 days

Liz Truss was unwanted by Conservative MPs, finishing third in initial polls. She was less popular among members than Penny Mourdant, according to polls. And she has harpooned a decade of careful financial management by the Tories, making a mockery of the principles of austerity and leaving fair-minded critics wondering: What was the sacrifice for?

The Conservative Party is divided. That is unhealthy for the nation. It is unable to function and there are serious moves to depose the Prime Minister. Events have moved with lightning speed. It is certain that Ms Truss won’t last, just was it became evident for Boris Johnson that the writing was on the wall over partygate. It’s a question of when, not if.

If Conservatives unseat Ms Truss, there must be a General Election. The idea of a Sunak-Mourdant ticket will not wash; besides, who would be number one and who would be number two in that combination? Both would want the keys to Number 10 – as, of course, would Jeremy Hunt.

The Conservatives are getting through Prime Ministers and Chancellors quicker than Chelsea FC gets through managers. King Charles III has commented as well as anyone: Dear, oh dear.

The antics of those at the top are not good for our economy.

The Government may be dysfunctional and rudderless, but there is still excellence to be found within our shores. Today we reveal the new shape of a major junction on the M6 - as engineers get to work on new bridges on the M42 as part of improvements to serve Birmingham Airport.

We may not all support HS2, but the engineering works in our region are proof of the skill and ingenuity of human beings.