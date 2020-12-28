Shropshire Star comment: Things should be different by spring or summer

People at Euston station, London, with the public being urged to adhere to Government guidance

History teaches us that the 1920s were roaring, a place where anything went and people made up for lost time, following World War I and the Spanish Flu, which killed so many millions. It’s a reasonable assumption that we too will want to let off steam; to see friends, to enjoy live entertainment to gather in huge numbers and, of course, to spend time with family and loved ones.

Yet our way of life has changed. As we live with the likelihood that Covid-19 will become a seasonal illness, rather like flu, might we in the West join our friends from the East in wearing masks on a regular basis? Such a phenomenon might have seen far fetched 12 months ago. Now, it seems more likely than not.

There have been other changes. Our High Streets have been deserted for much of the year and there’s little prospect of us moving away from living digital lives to the analogue versions we used to know. Our connection with the internet has been cemented through 2020, hasting a decline of bricks-and-mortar trade that might otherwise have taken far longer to occur.