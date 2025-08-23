'The current law means that children in England are not protected in law from physical assault - this needs to change' - Your Letters: August 23

SMACKING LAW MUST CHANGE

A new survey commissioned by the NSPCC has found that four out of five parents in England believe that it is unacceptable to use physical punishment on a child.

Our survey found that there was strong support (59 per cent) for the law to be changed and bring an end to children receiving physical punishment.

We believe that this shows that current legislation around physical punishment is out of step with public attitudes.

Under the current law the defence of ‘reasonable punishment’ allows parents to argue that it is reasonable to use physical force against their children.