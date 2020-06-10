Shropshire Star comment: Return to school a tricky test

While there is unanimity on the issue of wanting to get pupils back into classrooms, when – and most importantly, how – to do it has been hugely problematic.

In many respects, for Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, it was a case of "you're damned if you do and damned if you don't".

Reopening schools has understandably been seen as a key factor in Britain's move out of lockdown.

And if we want to see more people returning to work to boost the economy, it stands to reason that their children will need to go back to school.

On top of this, there are genuine concerns about the damage that a prolonged absence from school could do to a whole generation of youngsters.

Being away from school is detrimental to the future prospects of all young people, but it is particularly damaging for those who are vulnerable.

On the other side of the coin are the health fears expressed by many school staff and unions.

We are, after all, still in a pandemic, and although the number of Covid-19 cases are falling, the 'R' rate is still high.

Advertising

On a practical level, it is simply not possible for large numbers of pupils to return to classes while social distancing is being maintained.

Here in the West Midlands, our schools have performed admirably during the pandemic.

Staff have quickly switched to remote learning, issuing thousands of pupils with new timetables for daily online classes and ensuring that learning continues to take place.

Many of them have been open throughout the pandemic, educating the pupils of key workers and providing free school meals for vulnerable pupils who have been unable to attend.

Advertising

Headteachers are desperate for pupils to return. They are fully aware that many of their pupils are falling further and further behind.

But they are quite rightly unwilling to risk public health by rushing them back.

In this instance, the Government appears to have listened to their fears and acted accordingly.

Safety first is the right approach.