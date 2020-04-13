Andy Richardson: Helpful to gain a perspective during pandemic

Here’s the thing.

Whether we are sofa surfing, living in a large home with a garden or gazing forlornly from a 15th-floor tower block, the effect of going out is the same. It increases the risk of Covid-19 infection to those around us, it increases mortality among NHS workers and costs lives.

The West Midlands is the second worst affected area in the UK. Even if we don’t know people who are affected we have all read stories of local nurses who have sacrificed their lives.

Let’s look at it another way. If a henchman were standing by your front door with a loaded gun and you were invited to play a game of Russian roulette with the prize of an afternoon in the park, would you really pull the trigger?

Thought not. You’re not that daft, whatever your friends say.

It is entirely true that Covid-19 affects different people in different ways. The price is higher for those who have lost work, have mental health issues, are lonely, live in areas without access to gardens or are economically or socially deprived. Many consider the lockdown unfair and have already paid a huge price economically through job losses, the inability to provide for their families or worse.

Yes, crucial packages of Government support are not being delivered quickly enough. Yes, universal credit is delayed as the system is overwhelmed by new complainants. Yes, furloughed workers and mothballed businesses are not receiving money in time. Going out doesn’t expedite those payments; it doesn’t tackle a problem that time alone will fix.

It’s time for resolve. It’s time to not give up caring and not give up helping those who need it most. It’s time to play our part by remaining indoors – however, bored, lonely or frustrated we might be. There is help out there, which doesn’t necessitate leaving the house.

Nobody wants to remain locked down and it’s perfectly true that some are suffering more than others. It’s foolish to pretend otherwise. But in the final analysis, the trade-off between staying home and going out remains the same. Boredom, job insecurity and anxiety versus death. The Big D wins every time. Stay at home and save lives.