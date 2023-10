It's a Knockout! How the West Midlands fought on TV with the best in Europe

Premium By Mike Lockley Showbiz Published: 1 hour ago

More than a little miffed, frankly. Stung would be a more accurate description. Stung and hurt by the injustice of it all.

The Sandwell team competing in the Jeux Sans Frontieres competition at Zemun, Yugoslavia, in 1978 I’ve thumbed through a mountain of national newspapers, both news pages and sport. But nothing.