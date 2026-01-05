Shropshire MPs' column - the latest from the county's representatives in Westminster

When the Labour Government first announced proposed changes to the Inheritance Tax thresholds, I was deeply concerned about the impact it would have on rural communities like ours in North Shropshire. The Chancellor announced a cut to Agricultural Property Relief (APR) for Inheritance Tax, which would introduce a 20 per cent tax rate on agricultural assets over £1 million.

The change would hit small and family-run farms hardest, threatening their future and forcing many to sell land or reduce operations.

That’s why I’ve stood shoulder to shoulder with farmers across North Shropshire to fight this unfair policy. And on Christmas Eve, we were given a small gift in the form of a climbdown from the Chancellor. The inheritance threshold for family farms will rise from £1 million to £2.5 million. This is a hard-won improvement, and it shows what can be achieved when rural voices refuse to be ignored.

But let’s be clear – this tax should never have been on the table in the first place. It was short-sighted and ill-judged, and it sent a message that Westminster doesn’t understand the realities of living – and working – in rural areas. Decisions made in London have real consequences here in North Shropshire, where agriculture isn’t just an industry – it’s the backbone of our economy and our communities.

Family farms are already under immense pressure from rising costs and competition from abroad thanks to short-sighted trade deals. Adding an extra tax burden would have pushed many out of business, undermining our food security and damaging the rural way of life that sustains Britain. These farms are people’s homes, heritage, and livelihoods passed down through generations. Forcing families to sell land to pay a tax bill would have been devastating.

The Government must now go further and scrap this tax in full. Farmers need support, not punishment. They need policies that help them invest in the future, embrace innovation, and keep producing the high-quality British food we all rely on. Instead of tax raids, we should be seeing measures that strengthen rural economies and secure our food supply.

I’m proud to be able to stand up for North Shropshire and for the hardworking farmers who put food on our tables. Westminster needs to start listening – because when it gets things wrong, it’s rural communities that pay the price. This U-turn is of course welcome, but it should count as the first step on the journey to a more prosperous rural Britain.

Happy New Year – and here’s hoping we’ll have more to celebrate as we go into 2026.