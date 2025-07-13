'Labour's Think Tank for Stupid Ideas' - Your Letters on obesity, benefit cuts and young drivers

Clean up television campaigner Mary Whitehouse of the National Viewers and Listeners Association visiting Walker Technical College, Wellington, for a talk in 1974. The Pattingham campaigner, a Wolverhampton schoolteacher, was tireless in her work against explicit TV content.

Think Tank for Stupid Ideas

Following Labour's brilliant strategy of smashing the gangs, that nice Wes Streeting (future leader of this useless bunch) has consulted the 'Think Tank For Stupid Ideas' and has come up with a policy to overcome obesity and he reckons by so doing, he can save the NHS a few trillion quid.

Instead of seeing people waddling down our streets, nice Wes wants them to be skipping gayly. Very admirable I say.

Stores will be told to incentivise consumers to make ‘healthy swaps’, using tactics like reducing the price of healthier food, while avoiding price promotions on fattening options like biscuits, cakes and crisps.

This idea must be extended to the likes of McDonald's.

"Double fat greaseburger please."

"Can I interest you in a bag of Pink Lady apples instead sir?"

Alan M Etheridge, Sedgley

Stop wielding the big stick

Keir Starmer's mistake has been to wield the stick against the aged and disabled when what the country expected was the carrot!

Making life impossible for the poor is not what anyone wants. He and Reeves and his whole senior cabal are totally out of step with ordinary people’s feelings.

Time for a new leader!

Peter Higginson, Midlands

New rules for younger drivers

More young lives have been lost to driving. Again parents will want the law changed to make it safer for young drivers. If you want the law changed you have to tough about it for these young drivers to sit up and think twice before going out on the road. Here are a few rules that might get them and parents to think about:

- A new driver will only be able to drive a small engine car

- A new driver must display the green P plate

- A new driver will only carry one other passenger unless they are with a parent or an adult.

These rules will last for 12 months, by then the driver will have a bit more experience. Breaking any of the above rules or any other motoring rules the following should lead to a £1,000 fine and parents should also face a fine if their child does not obey these rules. The driver should get three points on their licence and face a ban for 12 months, with a re-test at the end.

If the driver breaks any of these rules for the second time the penalty will be doubled. It might seem harsh, but young drivers and parents might just think twice.

Andrew Chajdas, Shropshire