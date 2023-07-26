Shropshire nursing boss: Congratulating a long-serving and deserving nurse

Hayley Flavell, Director of Nursing at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust

I recently had the pleasure of presenting one of our nurses with a Cavell Star Award for the expertise and care she has given to patients over the years.

Doreen Bates has been a nurse for more than 53 years with most of her working life in Shropshire. She spent the latter part of her career on the Stroke and Rehabilitation unit at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH).

When she retired from this post she returned as a bank nurse, working in the general outpatient clinics at the RSH for the past six years. She will retire at the end of August.

Cavell Star Awards are given to nurses, midwives, nursing associates and healthcare assistants who show exceptional care to their colleagues, their patients and patients’ families.

Doreen certainly fits this criteria and she is such an experienced professional who is well known and loved within the hospital.

She recently celebrated her 71st birthday and epitomises what a good nurse is with the care and dedication she has shown over the years.

Doreen was extremely shocked to receive the award, but it is so deserving. Congratulations and enjoy your retirement Doreen – we will miss you.

I would encourage anybody affected by cancer to go along to an open day, which includes talks, demonstrations and music, on Tuesday, August 8.

Organised by the Personalised Care Team which supports those living with and beyond cancer at our trust (SaTHLWBC), it offers those attending the opportunity to ask questions, take away information and hopefully reach out to any services that could be of benefit.

The Personalised Care Team works alongside services within the trust, Primary Care and wider voluntary sector to make sure people affected by cancer are aware of the support and help available for people affected by cancer throughout Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and Mid Wales.

The event will be held between 10am and 4pm at Palmer’s, Claremont Street, Shrewsbury, SY1 1QG. For more information, contact the Personalised Care Team via sath.lwbc@nhs.net or 01743 492424.

Thank you to those who joined last night’s online About Health event, which gave the latest update on the Hospitals Transformation Programme (HTP).

Those who attended heard from members of the HTP team and key clinical leads and found out more on how the plans have been developed, the opportunities to get involved and the next steps. This HTP update followed three in-person events where members of the public were able to attend to view the plans and share their feedback with the team.

HTP will ensure we improve care for everyone with the Princess Royal Hospital site specialising in planned care, and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital site specialising in emergency care. In addition to this, a 24/7 enhanced urgent care service (A&E local model) will be available at the Princess Royal Hospital site.

The trust has also begun the planning application submission process for the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital site, and again, thank you to those who have attended the planning events to give their views and ask questions.

If you have not had chance to pop along to one of the drop-in sessions, there is an online webinar at 6pm on Tuesday 1 August. Registration can be completed by visiting www.rshplanningapplication.co.uk.